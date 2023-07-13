ENDWELL, N.Y. – (WITV/WBGH) Good Shepherd Communities has announced that its longtime president and CEO, Michael Keenan, will be stepping down from his positions as of July 31, 2023.

Keenan has worked in long term care for over 40 years, with the last 22 years being dedicated to all three of the organization’s campuses: Good Shepherd Fairview, Good Sheppard Village at Endwell and Good Sheppard Chase in New Berlin. In Keenan’s time with Good Shepherd, the number of residents receiving services have more than tripled from 200 to 650, and the number of employees has risen from 150 to 350.

Keenan has served on several boards and committees related to Longterm care, such as the Continuing Care Retirement Cabinet, Leading Age NY Board of Directors, and the Signature Committee for Faith in Action Caregivers program. He was also the Disaster Coordinator for Longterm Care for Broome County Emergency Services for several years.

As well as opening doors for more residents to receive the care they need, Keenan’s work has been recognized in the form of multiple awards presented to him. In 2010, he received the James W Sanderson Memorial Award for Leadership in Longterm Care by the New York Association of Homes and Services for the Aging. In 2020, he accepted the Lawrence E Larson Memorial Award by Leading Age NY, which recognizes a leader in the community for their actions and contributions to the field on both a state and national level.

Good Shepherd Communities also announced Keenan’s successor, Jason Santiago, who is currently the organization’s Chief Operating Officer. Santiago has been working under Keenan since September of 2022 to prepare for his new role starting August 1, 2023.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of the Greater Binghamton region for the past 40 years. The reputation that Good Shepherd Communities enjoys comes from the dedication and loving care provided by staff at every level of the organization. I am sure that care and culture will continue for decades to come,” Keenan said.