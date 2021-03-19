Preliminary unemployment numbers show local increase in new year

BINGHAMTON, NY — After months of steady decline, the unemployment rate for Greater Binghamton went up last month.

The New York State Department of Labor has released preliminary numbers for local unemployment throughout the state.

From a year ago, non-seasonally adjusted data shows an increase for the Binghamton metropolitan area from 5.5% in January 2020 pre-pandemic to 7.3% in 2021.

This shows an increase in the rate from approximately 6.2% in December.

The department says that New York State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 8.7% in December 2020 to 8.8% in January 2021.

In year-to-year numbers, the Ithaca metropolitan area’s data shows an increase from 3.7% to 5.3%, the Elmira metropolitan area’s data shows an increase from 4.7% to 7.3%, and the Syracuse metropolitan area shows an increase from 4.8% to 7.2%.

The full set of data can be found here.