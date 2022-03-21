BINGHAMTON, NY -Roman Catholics are hosting their fellow Christians in the Ukrainian Catholic Church for a prayer service for peace this week.

A mass will be held at Saint James Roman Catholic Church in Johnson City Wednesday evening to mark one month since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Father Ted Czabala of Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in J-C will deliver the sermon and a free will offering will support fundraising that Sacred Heart is doing on behalf of the people of Ukraine.

Father Tim Taugher of Saint Francis of Assisi will participate in the Liturgy that honors those who have died or been injured and the millions who have been displaced from their homes.

“I think prayer is certainly something that anchors us in hope. I think in this time when we see so much despair, in reports and videos, violence and the suffering of people, you can lose hope and become very dark. But I believe in my own personal life, pray for hope,” says Taugher.

Taugher says that should Ukrainian refugees settle in Greater Binghamton, the local faith community will be ready to assist them.

Wednesday’s prayer service begins at 7 P-M at Saint James Church on Main Street in Johnson City.