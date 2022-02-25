BINGHAMTON, NY – As the situation in Ukraine carries on, local Ukrainian churches are coming together in this troubling time.

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Johnson City is having Moleben for the protection and peace of Ukraine at 5 pm tonight, tomorrow and Sunday night after Liturgy.

Moleben is a prayer service.

In addition, Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church is also holding Molebens to the Mother of God, for God’s support of Ukraine.

Those will be held tonight at 6, and Sunday at 5.