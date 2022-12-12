ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A student from St. John Fisher University remains missing in France. Sunday, his hometown gathered to support his family in their search for him by holding a prayer service.

“If not all the community is here at this time knowing that they may not know him whatsoever in any way and they were still able to come in,” Hunter MacCammon said. “And give their prayers and hopes for the family. It’s very open and caring.”

Family friend to the DeLand’s Carol Wertz added, “Prayer is powerful and they know that. We love them all. We are all praying from first light until the sun goes down and this will have a good outcome I can feel it in my heart.”

(Alex Love / News 8 WROC)

Kenny DeLand Jr. was very active while growing up here in Clifton Springs. Prayer attendees said he was a Boy Scout, helped honor veterans for his Eagle Project, and comes from a great family.

Now the town is using the power of prayer to hope he’s safe. Fellow Eagle Scout Hunter MacCammon recalled how eager Kenny was to travel and learn about new cultures.

“You could say he is a very broad learner and has a lot of experience in different areas of expertise,” MacCammon said. “We both cherished and admire each other’s compassion and admiralty for each other.”

(Alex Love / News 8 WROC)

Kenny’s last known whereabouts — according to a website his family made to ask for help — was in the City of Montélimar on December 3, when banking statements show he made a purchase.

But his family has not heard from him directly since Nov. 27 His community remains hopeful.

“He was very prepared to go over and I think that’s why this is such a mystery to everyone,” Wertz told us. “We just all want him to surface and be found safely and come home.”