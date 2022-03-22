ONEONTA, NY – A leading producer of high-end specialty power storage devices is expanding as it retools a popular item and expands its product line.

IOXUS, located in the former Soccer Hall of Fame building in Oneonta, makes ultracapacitors and modules to house them.

Ultracapacitors are used to provide a temporary surge in power such as is needed when starting large vehicle engines or heavy equipment.

They’re used in delivery trucks, hybrid buses, trains and driverless cars.

The ultracaps are also utilized to provide redundancy for critical energy needs, such as running medical equipment or electrical grids during peak power demand.

“You might have a large voltage drop because of a large demand of power, the capacitor backfills that demand so that you get good, clean power. That’s the same in vehicles and grid-connected systems. They’re usually used for anywhere from one to ten seconds. Beyond that range, it’s more cost-effective to use a battery,”

Chad Hall is the Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations and one of the founders of IOXUS.

He used to work for Custom Electronics in Oneonta making capacitors for the military.

Hall says Oneonta has a long history in capacitor technology and is well-suited geographically between Binghamton and Albany.

“Both of those areas have really good electronics packaging, electronics design, battery design, semiconductor design. So, we’re actually pretty well located and I think this area is looking at potential growth for a number of other electronic systems.”

Ioxus was purchased 2 years ago by Scottie Johnson, owner of XS Power Batteries.

Johnson is bringing a lithium-ion manufacturing line to the Oneonta facility and IOXUS is preparing to roll out a new version of one of its most popular ultracapacitor modules for vehicles later this year.

Hall says ultracapacitors are part of a hybrid energy storage approach that combines the power of capacitors with the sustaining energy of batteries.

IOXUS currently has 40 workers across 2 locations in Oneonta, and a third facility in Japan.

It’s currently hiring for manufacturing positions and Hall expects the staff to double over the next 5 years.

For more information, go to http://IOXUS.com.