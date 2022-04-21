BROOME COUNTY, NY – NYSEG is reporting progress on restoring power to thousands of customers who have been without electricity since a major spring snow storm brought down trees and power lines across the region on Tuesday morning.

As of 7:35 a.m. Thursday, the utility says 15,224 customers still lacked power in Broome County.

That’s down from 26,717 at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

In Chenango County, 9,652 customers still lack power, 4,909 in Delaware and 3,419 in Tioga.

You can visit www.nyseg.com for a list of dry ice and bottled water distribution sites in our region.