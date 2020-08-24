Postal Service hearing

WASHINGTON DC – Democrats are accusing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of working to slow the mail and suppress votes.

In his trial this morning, party leaders hammered DeJoy about his motives for recent changes he has established.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, most Republicans are calling this trial one more Democratic witch hunt.

Back on Capitol Hill Postmaster General Louis DeJoy faced-off with House Lawmakers.

{USPS Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy} The Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s ballots on time.

Despite DeJoy’s assertion — Democrats say they’re concerned delays in mail now… mean the Postal Service won’t be able handle a flood of mail-in ballots in the Fall.

{Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, D/NY} Our entire country is experiencing these delays as a result of Mr. DeJoy’s actions.

New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney says decisions to remove of blue collection boxes and mail sorting machines created significant problems.

{USPS Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy} I did not direct the removal of blue collection boxes, or the removal of mail processing equipment.

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin says the problems are ruining products.

{Congressman Jamie Raskin, D/MD} Rats reported feeding on packages of rotted fruit and meat as postmaster general’s cutbacks unleash chaos at California’s mail centers.

Saturday… House Democrats passed legislation giving the agency 25-billion dollars and requiring same day processing of mail-in ballots.

But the Bill isn’t expected to pass the Senate.

{Congressman James Comer, R/KY} The president does not support the bill, the postal service does not support the bill.

Congressman James Comer says it was pointless to hold this hearing after Saturday’s vote.

{Congressman James Comer, R/KY} This is a political stunt.

DeJoy acknowledged problems but said he expects post office service to keep improving.