JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Veterans Day ceremonies are being held across the country, and this morning, despite the weather, American Legion Post 758 held its gathering at the Veterans Memorial Park in Johnson City.

Members of Post 758 and local officials gathered under the gazebo to honor our nations veterans.

The ceremony started with the playing of the national anthem, and an opening invocation.

Local Boy Scouts were in attendance as well as dignitaries such as Senator Fred Akshar and Legislature Karen Bebe.

Bruce King, a member of Post 758 says that times have changed, and many people do not understand the importance of the holiday, and who it is for.

“Veterans Day has to be passed on. We’ve got so many things that we grew up with, in the 60’s and 70’s, that the children now, have no idea on. My children understand Veterans Day, but it needs to be passed farther down.”

Wreaths would have been placed at the monuments on site, but due to the weather, that portion of the ceremony was skipped.

Following speeches by post members and local officials, the ceremony closed with the playing of God Bless America.