Possible expansion of Skye View Heights discussed

ENDICOTT, NY – A developer wants to help grow the Village of Endicott by adding more apartments.

The DiFrancesco development group wants to add more Skye View apartments just off Skye Island Drive.

This new property would have 120 units, a pool, gym, and would be a gated community for senior living.

As of right now, this is all speculation but the development group may ask for a deviated PILOT.

Mayor Linda Jackson opposes a major property tax break for the development saying the village needs the revenue to cover the services it provides.

“So, if he gives up the deviated PILOT, and goes for a standard PILOT, which is through the Agency in Broome County and only wants 10%, that is up to him and the Agency. He’ll still get some tax break, but he won’t break the village of Endicott,” says Jackson.

Mayor Jackson says under a deviated PILOT, the project would do nothing to better the Village of Endicott.

However, some Trustees in Endicott believe the opposite.

Trustee Ted Warner, says that if the property remained as it is for 20 years, it would receive only $120,000 in property tax.

“But do we want a section of land, 25 acres with trees, or do we want a building that pays us $16 million in taxes?” says Warner.

Another Trustee, Nick Burlingame, says that while this project may not bring in many new jobs, it will support some maintenance positions.

It could also bring more people to shop on Washington Avenue, and attract seniors with expendable incomes.

As of right now, the Board of Trustees has only received some preliminary paperwork that has had several revisions.

It could be some time before a PILOT is even proposed to the board, so as of right now, no firm plans to move forward with this project have been made.

NewsChannel 34 was unable to reach developer Monarco DeFrancisco for comment.