Portrait study at Whole in the Wall highlights First Friday

BINGHAMTON – Over at the Whole in the Wall Restaurant on the Southside, a series of studies on a found portrait are on display.

Melissa Mischke, who also works at the eatery, created eight charcoal images all based on a portrait that she bought at a thrift store.

Mischke says the image imparts a woman of society who needs to be freed from the constrictions of her stature.

The eight drawings depict the woman undergoing stages of madness.

“I liked to use charcoal for this series because it felt like it was freeing this portraiture that I had found. This woman in an ornate frame, she wanted to be released,” says Mischke.

Whole in the Wall is also featuring hamantaschen cookies for Purim this weekend.

Mischke will be greeting visitors at the restaurant this evening where you can also get a cup of the soup d’jour: lentil.