Portrait and art studio opens on State Street

BINGHAMTON, NY – An Egyptian-born artist and art teacher who fell in love with Binghamton has established a studio in the city’s gallery district.

Reda Abdelrahman opened Portrait Studio and Art School 3 months ago in the second floor of the former Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts gallery on State Street.

Abdelrahman has both a masters and a P-H-D in art and works in a variety of media, including acrylics, oil and water color.

But he specializes in ancient techniques such as tempra, fresco and wax painting.

He says he prefers to depict figures amid Egyptian motifs as a way to honor his heritage.

However, his ultimate goal is to create connections, bringing everyone together.

“Everyone, who’s any background, who’s any religion, who’s any culture, I am. So, I try to do that. I try to bridge between the different community, the different people, different culture, my art,” says Abdelrahman.

Abdelrahman immigrated to New York City 8 years ago and discovered our area because his daughter attends Binghamton University.

He teaches a variety of art classes for all ages including painting, drawing, sculpture and ancient techniques.

Portrait Studio is also joining the Broome County Arts Council’s First Friday art walk this Friday from 6 to 9.

Enter through the side door off the Chris’s Diner parking lot.