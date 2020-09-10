Port Dickinson Elementary’s first day of school

PORT DICKINSON, NY – For the first time since March, children are making their way back to the classroom to begin the new school year.

Students at Port Dickinson Elementary entered their school for the first time since the coronavirus cancelled in-person learning in the spring.

Children got off the bus single file this morning, and stood on marked spots before entering the building.

From there, the kids walked into the facility, used hand sanitizer, had their temperatures checked, and went to class.

Chenango Valley Superintendent David Gill says he is glad to work with smart students.

“They understand direction. They understand expectations. We’ve done a ton of communicating throughout this process, especially throughout the summer months that we need this to happen, given the conditions and guidelines that we are following. We have to have you follow these for now, until we get a better handle on what it looks like with our reopening,” says Gill.

Gill says about 15%, or just over 250 kids, throughout the CV School District chose to learn remotely, rather than in person.

He says students in elementary schools will remain in their classrooms, with special teachers like music and art traveling form class to class.