Port Dickinson celebrates 100 years

PORT DICKINSON, NY – A local school has been teaching kids for a century.

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the Port Dickinson School Building.

The school has operated on Chenango Street since 1921 and became part of the Chenango Valley Central School District when C-V was established in 1950.

Throughout the years, the building accommodated students from kindergarten through 9th grade, and even 10th grade for a short period of time.

C-V Superintendent David Gill says he’s looking forward to another great 100 years.

“Again I was thinking, schools are the center of a community and Port Dickinson Elementary has definitely proven to be that. There’s been a rich history of people passing through the halls, the special events that have occurred here, so it’s been exciting to kind of explore that history as well as celebrate it,” says Gill.

Port Dick is now used to educate the district’s youngest kids, pre-K through 2nd grade.

Tomorrow night, there will be a guided ‘Blast From the Past’ tour from 6 to 8 pm.

Gill asks that people register in advance by going to CVCSD.STIER.org.



The tour will feature C-V artifacts, items from the Chenango Schoolhouse Museum and artwork from current students.