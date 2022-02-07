TOWN OF DICKINSON – A Port Crane woman has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs with an infant in the car.

Around 2:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday, February 4th, a Broome County Sheriff’s Office Corrections van was stopped in the Starbucks parking lot on Upper Front Street.

34 year-old Lori French of Port Crane was pulling out of a parking spot, when she allegedly struck the van.

The corrections officers called for additional assistance and while they were waiting, French struck the van again before fleeing.

Later that day, police received a call about a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a car parked at the Red Roof Inn at 650 Old Front Street.

Deputies responded, recognized the car and identified French, who was driving with a 3 month-old baby in the car.

The baby was having a medical issue, and was taken to Wilson Hospital before being released to a family member.

French was arrested and charged with Aggravated DWI with a child under 16, DWAI Drugs, Leaving the scene of a property damage accident and Endangering the welfare of a child.