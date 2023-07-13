PORT CRANE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies continue the manhunt for a man with a weapon.

Law enforcement have setup a temporary base of operations at the Port Crane Fire Co off of 369 in the Town of Fenton. State police held a news conference this morning to update the public on the status of the manhunt. Public Information Officer, Aga Dembinska, says that yesterday, around 12:07 p.m. police received a call for a check welfare at the suspect’s residence in the 6 thousand block of state route 79.

The suspect is a heavy-set white male with dark hair last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants or shorts. Dembinska says that the agencies are confident that the man is still in the immediate area.

“We’re following up on every lead that we get from the public or anything that’s suspicious that’s either troopers have noticed in the area, or residents have found. So, we have troopers that are constantly in the area, searching the roadways, searching off the roadways, and in the air with both helicopters and drones,” said Dembinska.

She says that the man is suffering from a mental crisis and poses a risk to himself and others. State police have confirmed that the man is armed with a rifle. As of now, all roadways are open to traffic. State Police urge residents in the area to stay inside, and keep doors locked.

Report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1.