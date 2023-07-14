PORT CRANE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The man who had gone missing in the Town of Fenton for over 24 hours has been found and charged.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Ian Rotunno. On Wednesday, law enforcement received a call for a check welfare at Rotunno’s residence located at 6035 State Route 79.

Once at the scene, officers saw Rotunno flee into the woods, which prompted law enforcement to setup a perimeter. State police confirmed that Rotunno was armed with an A-R 15 style ghost gun. Captain Jason Cease says that nobody was harmed throughout the process.

“Approximately three p.m. members of the Broome County Metro SWAT made contact with Mr. Rotunno in the woods behind his residence. They engaged him in conversation, shortly thereafter, they convinced him to surrender without further incident,”” said Cease.

State police confiscated his weapon, two high-capacity magazines, armor piercing ammunition, and two knives. Rotunno was arraigned and is now in the Broome County Jail. He is charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon.