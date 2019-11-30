Port Crane man sentenced to 36 months in prison for child pornography related charges

A Port Crane man will spend three years in prison, also for child pornography related charges.

56-year-old Jack Heller was sentenced to thirty-six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Heller admitted to using popular social media app Kik to receive explicit images of children, some of whom were under twelve years of age.

Heller also admitted to storing photos on one of his electronic devices.

The case was investigated by the FBI.