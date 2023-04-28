BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Port Crane man pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree.

In September of 2021, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on 55-year-old Robbie Williams and his vehicle, a 2013 Dodge.

This happened in the vicinity of Main Street and Walnut Street in the City of Binghamton.

Detectives recovered quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, a scale, and $1,876.

Williams, who has a prior conviction for drug possession, will be sentenced to 2½ years om New York State prison on July 20th.

“By sending repeat offenders to prison at double the State average the Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to partner with local law enforcement to remove deadly fentanyl and those who sell it from our streets,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.