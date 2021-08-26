Porchfest returns to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY- An event modeled after a similar event founded in Ithaca back in 2007 is returning to the west side of Binghamton.

The 6th-ish annual Porchfest is returning this weekend.

This Sunday the Abel Bennett Historic Tract will be filled with 164 local and regional bands.

Those bands will be staged throughout 58 residential front porches and yards.

There will be free parking behind Lourdes Hospital and a shuttle will make stops throughout the neighborhood.

Chris Bodnarczuk is the festival director and he says he likes to call this event organized anarchy.

“Something like this is so participatory and it’s so collaborative between an entire neighborhood. That shared sense of ownership that everybody has is really like the entire neighborhood is one front yard and everybody’s a host,” says Bodnarczuk.

This year, the festival will also include multiple food vendors, kid’s hosting lemonade stands, and a parade through Rec Park at 4.

The event is scheduled from noon to 7.

A full schedule and an interactive map can be found at BinghamtonPorchFest.com.