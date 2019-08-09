Popularity of party at Peterson’s Tavern results in expansion into the road

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The popularity of an outdoor Friday night party on Binghamton’s Westside has prompted a bar and restaurant to shut down the road.

Beginning tonight, and for the next four Fridays, a short section of Front Street at the intersection with Main will be closed for Peterson’s Tavern’s weekly “Claws and Clams” event.

The party features live music, deejays, clams by the dozen and buckets of White Claw malt beverages.

Claws and Clams had already been overfilling the Peterson’s deck and spilling out onto the sidewalk.

Now, with renovations underway to expand the deck, the party is moving to the street with tables and a stage set up in the middle of the road.

Johnny Burns, who co-founded Peterson’s with his brother Liam and chef Nate Jachimowicz, says the tavern has really caught on in its second Summer.

“The support from the community has been amazing and we thank everybody in Binghamton for it because it really is a dream come true down here,” Burns says.

Burns and his business partners are also involved in a project across the street where they plan to turn the former Walter’s Shoe Store into another eatery, this one with a rooftop deck.

The Claws and Clams block party runs from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm at which time the event moves indoors.