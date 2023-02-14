BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Are you looking for something fun to do tonight with your partner? Relax, grab some snacks, maybe a bottle of wine, and check out some of the most popular romantic comedies currently on Netflix.

Your Place of Mine (2023)

  • When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.
  • Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, and Zoë Chao

Married To Work (2022)

  • To save their real estate agency, an ambitious businesswoman and her entitled boss must convince an investor they’re married — despite hating each other.
  • Starring: Idris Sultan, Meg Otanwa, and Grace Wacuka

Spanglish (2004)

  • A successful chef in a dysfunctional marriage forms a connection with his family’s new housekeeper, a devoted mom from Mexico who doesn’t speak English.
  • Starring: Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni, and Paz Vega

The Wrong Missy (2020)

  • Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.
  • Starring: David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, and Nick Swardson

Barefoot (2014)

  • The ne’er-do-well son of a wealthy family enlists a young woman he meets at a psychiatric hospital to pose as his girlfriend at his brother’s wedding.
  • Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Scott Speedman, and Treat Williams

You People (2023)

  • Families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents.
  • Starring: Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and Eddie Murphy

This Is 40 (2012)

  • After a big birthday, married couple Pete and Debbie wrestle with the realities of parenthood, romance and getting older.
  • Starring: Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, and John Lithgow

Leap Year (2010)

  • A chance encounter with a dashing Irish innkeeper upends an American woman’s carefully planned trip to Dublin to propose to her boyfriend on February 29.
  • Starring: Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, and Adam Scott

Grease (1978)

  • Teen lovebirds-turned-classmates Sandy and Danny struggle to juggle lingering feelings, new friendships and more in this iconic ensemble movie-musical.
  • Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, and Stockard Channing

Wedding Crashers (2005)

  • A pair of wily divorce mediators who crash weddings to pick up women meet their matches in the two daughters of a powerful politician.
  • Starring: Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Christopher Walken

The Kissing Booth (2018)

  • When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.
  • Starring: Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi

The DUFF (2015)

  • When a smart teenager discovers her classmates’ degrading label for her, she enlists help from the school’s football star for a massive makeover.
  • Starring: Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell, and Bella Thorne

All descriptions were found on Netflix.com. This is not a ranked list, just a randomized selection of what’s currently popular on the streaming platform.