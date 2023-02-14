BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Are you looking for something fun to do tonight with your partner? Relax, grab some snacks, maybe a bottle of wine, and check out some of the most popular romantic comedies currently on Netflix.
Your Place of Mine (2023)
- When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.
- Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, and Zoë Chao
Married To Work (2022)
- To save their real estate agency, an ambitious businesswoman and her entitled boss must convince an investor they’re married — despite hating each other.
- Starring: Idris Sultan, Meg Otanwa, and Grace Wacuka
Spanglish (2004)
- A successful chef in a dysfunctional marriage forms a connection with his family’s new housekeeper, a devoted mom from Mexico who doesn’t speak English.
- Starring: Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni, and Paz Vega
The Wrong Missy (2020)
- Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.
- Starring: David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, and Nick Swardson
Barefoot (2014)
- The ne’er-do-well son of a wealthy family enlists a young woman he meets at a psychiatric hospital to pose as his girlfriend at his brother’s wedding.
- Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Scott Speedman, and Treat Williams
You People (2023)
- Families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents.
- Starring: Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and Eddie Murphy
This Is 40 (2012)
- After a big birthday, married couple Pete and Debbie wrestle with the realities of parenthood, romance and getting older.
- Starring: Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, and John Lithgow
Leap Year (2010)
- A chance encounter with a dashing Irish innkeeper upends an American woman’s carefully planned trip to Dublin to propose to her boyfriend on February 29.
- Starring: Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, and Adam Scott
Grease (1978)
- Teen lovebirds-turned-classmates Sandy and Danny struggle to juggle lingering feelings, new friendships and more in this iconic ensemble movie-musical.
- Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, and Stockard Channing
Wedding Crashers (2005)
- A pair of wily divorce mediators who crash weddings to pick up women meet their matches in the two daughters of a powerful politician.
- Starring: Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Christopher Walken
The Kissing Booth (2018)
- When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.
- Starring: Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi
The DUFF (2015)
- When a smart teenager discovers her classmates’ degrading label for her, she enlists help from the school’s football star for a massive makeover.
- Starring: Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell, and Bella Thorne
All descriptions were found on Netflix.com. This is not a ranked list, just a randomized selection of what’s currently popular on the streaming platform.