BINGHAMTON, NY – One of the City of Binghamton’s most popular events is returning for 2022.

The Hibernian Parade Committee of Broome County is announcing that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be back in the new year.

Next year’s parade is planned for March 5th.

The parade will be put on as usual, though there may be some changes to the rest of the day’s festivities.

More information will be available as Parade Day get closer.