BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow’s First Friday Art Walk features a pop-up exhibit in an uncommon venue.

For the second time, Nelson Development Group is providing a shipping container, that it normally uses as an office at job sites, to house a one-day art exhibition.

The show titled “Containment” features work by Binghamton University Art and Design Professor Blazo Kovacevic and 5 of his students.

BFA in drawing major Caitlin Smith’s piece is a drawing of a Binghamton factory building with blood-like red paint on it to symbolize environmental contamination in our area.

Smith says art gives her a voice.

“The sense of freedom and expressionism that I don’t normally get. Because I’m quite soft-spoken. It’s kind of a way to say, ‘Hey, this is my voice, this is who I am,’ without necessarily being able to speak it.”

The exhibit is curated by John Brunelli of Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts.

The shipping container will be located behind the Forum on State Street and across from the Brunelli Gallery tomorrow from 6 to 9.

For a complete list of First Friday venues, go to broomearts.org.