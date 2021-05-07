“Pop Pipes: Women” concert to be held on Mother’s Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that it’s safer to get together with your mother for Mother’s Day, the Binghamton Theater Organ Society recommends you celebrate together at a matinee performance on Sunday.

Pop Pipes: Women is a concert with theater organist Nancy Wildoner at the console.

Wildoner will be joined by vocalists Judy Giblin of the Mason Warrington Orchestra and Randy

Messing whose made a career of singing opera and Broadway tunes.

All of the songs are either about women and girls or have women’s names in their titles.

Wildoner says she’s eager to get out and perform for a live audience again.

“It’ll be great to see people again and put on makeup and decent clothing. I think people will enjoy getting outside for the same reasons. Coming out and seeing people and getting dressed up a little bit on Mother’s Day. It should be fun,” says Wildoner.

The concert was originally planned for last year’s Mother’s Day.

The audience will be limited to 100 people and masks and social distancing will be enforced.

The show is scheduled to run from 3 to 4:30 on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members and $5 for students and will be available at the door beginning an hour before showtime.

Watch a performance by Wildoner below.