Poor People’s Campaign asks Tenney to embrace Third Reconstruction Resolution

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today, a local organization held a rally outside the Binghamton Office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

Members of the Eastern Southern Tier Region Poor People’s Campaign are asking that Tenney embrace the Third Reconstruction Resolution.

They say it would help end poverty and low wages in the United States.

140 million people are living in poverty and the congressional resolution for a Third Reconstruction reflects a restructuring of society that activists say lifts people from the bottom.

Kathy Staples, a Binghamton resident, gave a personal testimony at the rally.

“If something breaks in the car, there’s a chance that something has to not get paid. It’s not because I don’t go to work, it’s not because I don’t put in extra time, it’s not because I don’t show up for my community, I do all the time. But, things are simply unaffordable,” says Staples.

Advocates say the Third Reconstruction would revive a constitutional commitment to establish justice and provide for the general welfare of everyone.