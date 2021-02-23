Pool Halls in New York State to reopen March 5

NEW YORK STATE – Several industries in New York are getting the greenlight to reopen soon as the state’s hospitalizations and COVID-19 infection rates decrease.

Starting March 5th, pool halls can reopen.

Occupancy will be restricted to 50 percent in billiard halls in Upstate.

Masks will be required at all times except when sitting and eating or drinking and there must be physical barriers between parties of patrons and players.

Each party has to be assigned to a table, and any rented or shared equipment must be disinfected between uses.

Starting March 15th, weddings and catered events can resume.

Venues will be restricted to 50 percent capacity, with no more than 150 people per event.

All patrons must be COVID-19 tested before the event, and patrons will have to sign in with their contact information to help with contact tracing if necessary.

Masks must be worn at all times unless patrons are seated and eating or drinking.

Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing is allowed “under strict guidelines”.