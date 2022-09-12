BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Buffalo on Wednesday, Congressman Brian Higgins’ office confirmed Monday afternoon to News 4’s Marlee Tuskes.

During her visit, VP Harris will be discussing the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed with the intent to reduce inflation, cut carbon emissions, and expand the Affordable Care Act program through 2025.

.@VP Kamala Harris will be in Buffalo Wednesday, @news4buffalo has confirmed and as first reported by @JerryZremski. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) September 12, 2022

Wednesday also marks four months since the white supremacist mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, after which Harris also visited the Queen City.

News 4 will provide updates on the vice president’s Wednesday visit as they become available.