ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released Saturday's COVID numbers on Sunday afternoon. Healthy officials county 41,823 doses of the vaccine administered in the past day, even as 18 New Yorkers lost their battles with the virus.

"COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to New Yorkers across the state, and getting shots in arms is the only way to defeat this pandemic for good and move into the future," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. "Millions of New Yorkers who've taken the vaccine are a testament to its safety and efficacy, and if you haven't received your shot yet, I urge you to do so right away. Convenient sites are open across the state for walk-ins or appointments, and vaccines are available to all eligible New Yorkers."