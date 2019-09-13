University in Ohio to host 4th Democratic debate in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Democratic National Committee says the party’s October presidential debate will take place at a small university in Ohio.

The fourth debate, which will be hosted by CNN and The New York Times, is to be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, in central Ohio.

The debate will take place Oct. 15 and possibly the next night if additional candidates qualify based on polling numbers.

Otterbein is a private liberal arts college with enrollment of around 2,400.

The city of Westerville was long known as the home of the Anti-Saloon League, which led the fight for Prohibition. Today the Columbus suburb regularly tops lists of desirable residential communities, with Money Magazine twice naming it as one of the country’s best places to live.