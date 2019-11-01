Trump cites Iowa as possible location for China trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Iowa is one of the places being considered for the signing of a trade agreement between the United States and China.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are working to finalize the deal in time for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign it at a summit in Chile in mid-November. But Chile announced Wednesday that it was canceling the event due to ongoing mass demonstrations.

Now the two countries are looking for an alternative location. There’s no guarantee they’ll work out the details of the agreement, which was initially focused on agriculture.

Farmers have been hit hard by the trade war. Trump has been trying to assure them that they will come out ahead in the end.