The Latest: Trump calls effort to impeach him ‘ridiculous’

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, right, speaks to visitors during a break from testimony from David Marcus, CEO of Facebook’s Calibra digital wallet service, before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Facebook’s proposed cryptocurrency on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Green has introduced a resolution in the House to impeach President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a House Democrat’s effort to impeachment President Donald Trump (all times local):

6:42 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling a derailed effort to impeach him the “most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in.”

Trump is responding to Wednesday’s vote after landing in Greenville, North Carolina, where he’ll be holding a campaign rally.

He says “the overwhelming vote against impeachment” is “the end of it,” and is calling on Democrats to “go back to work.”

The House on Wednesday derailed an effort by a maverick Democrat to impeach Trump over his racial insults against four of the party’s congresswomen of color.

Wednesday’s vote to kill the proposal by Texas congressman Al Green was 332-95. Democrats opposed the effort by a 3-to-2 margin, while all Republicans voted to kill it.

It was the third time the Houston lawmaker has forced the House to vote on removing Trump.

___

5:55 p.m.

Green’s resolution did not mention special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s unanswered questions about whether Trump obstructed his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

It was the third time the Houston lawmaker has forced the House to vote on removing Trump, but the first since Democrats took control of the chamber this year.

Many liberal Democrats have favored impeaching Trump. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has preferred a go-slow approach to develop a stronger case that could be more acceptable to the public.

___

1:48 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her chamber will derail a maverick Democrat’s drive to impeach President Donald Trump.

Texas Rep. Al Green’s resolution cites Trump’s “racist” words this week urging Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their native countries. And he says Trump is unfit to be president.

Pelosi and other party leaders worry that the vote needlessly forces vulnerable swing-district lawmakers to cast a perilous and divisive vote. Even if the House voted to impeach Trump now, the Republican-run Senate would be certain to acquit him.

Pelosi tells reporters about Green’s resolution, “We’ll get rid of all this right now.”

Green’s measure also risks widening the rift between liberal Democrats itching to oust Trump and Pelosi and others who want to first build stronger public support.