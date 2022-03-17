WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More arguments are developing regarding milk choices available in schools across the U.S.

Following Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s introduction of the Protecting School Milk Choices Act, advocating for flavored milk in schools, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, sent a letter to Rep. Stefanik, urging her to include dairy-free or vegan options in her legislation.

This includes options such as soymilk, almond milk or oat milk. The Protecting School Milk Choices act currently includes flavored milk options, focusing primarily on chocolate milk.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said that cow’s milk is one of the primary causes of food allergies among children and the “dairy industry is cruel to mother cows.”

“Every carton of chocolate milk is packed with sugar and cruelty to cows, who cry out for their stolen calves for days on dairy farms,” Newkirk said in a press release. “PETA is calling on Rep. Stefanik to reconsider her dairy-peddling bill and instead promote vegan milks, which are better for animals and healthier for children.”

Newkirk claimed that a recent PETA investigation of a facility in the North Country found workers abusing cows, stating that cows were hit in the face with poles and a cane.

PETA also noted how dairy-free options like soymilk have the same amount of protein as cows’ milk, but it is free of saturated animal fat and cholesterol.

Congresswoman Stefanik commented on PETA’s request in a statement released to ABC50.

“I will always stand up for hardworking dairy farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country,” Rep. Stefanik said. “I am proud my bill supports their important work and gives students better access to important nutrients found in dairy. Vegan juice is not milk, and New York’s students should have access to flavored milk.”

PETA’s full letter to Rep. Stefanik can be read below: