WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Democrat Pat Ryan is the other new Congressman sworn into the House last week to represent the current 19th district which stretches from the Hudson Valley through the Catskills and includes the Broome County Town of Sanford.

Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election to fill out the term of Democrat Antonio Delgado who resigned to become New York’s Lieutenant Governor.

Ryan, who served two combat tours in Iraq, was appointed to the House Armed Services Committee.

However, the former Ulster County Executive does not plan to run in November for the newly drawn 19th district.

Instead, he’ll run for the 18th district as Ulster County is changing districts in the new legislative map.

The 19th is shifting westward to include all of Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Tompkins Counties.

Endicott-native Josh Riley will be the Democratic candidate against Molinaro in November.