BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, New York State’s largest union for registered nurses announced its endorsement of a state senate candidate.

Lea Webb is running to represent the 52nd District in the New York State Senate.

Webb held a press conference today outside the Binghamton Health Department to highlight the New York State Nurses Association’s endorsement of her campaign.

Webb also used today’s rally to bring attention to affordable health care through the NY Health Act. The bill would create a single-payer system with the goal of providing universal health care to all New York residents.

Health care workers and advocates for the NY Health Act gathered to support Webb despite the hot weather.

Candidate Lea Webb said today, “We have an opportunity here and more importantly an obligation to ensure that no family member loses a loved one, that our families are not having to make decisions between do I pay my light bill or do I pay for food on the table, or do I pay for life-saving medications. And so, it is critical that we pass universal health care here in New York State.”

The New York State Nurses Association is a statewide union of over 43,000 nurses.

The President Board of Directors for the union, Nancy Hagans said Lea Webb has been a long time advocate for the New York Health Act and demanding health equity in the Southern Tier.

The Democratic Primary for state senate is on August 23rd, and early voting starts on August 13th.

Webb’s opponent in the Democratic Primary is Leslie Danks Burke.