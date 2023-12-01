(WIVT/WBGH) – United States Representative Marc Molinaro has announced his decision to vote in favor of expelling Republican George Santos from congress.

In its third attempt to remove the congressman from his elected position, the House will vote on a motion that would expel Santos from the chamber. Santos was indicted on 23 federal charges in May including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to Congress.

Today, Molinaro released the following statement regarding the vote:

“Today I will vote again to expel George Santos from Congress. Here’s why:

The House Ethics Committee produced an honest, earnest, and comprehensive report into the allegations made against George Santos. The final product was thorough, fact-based, and a confirmation of what most of us knew: George Santos stole from his campaign, filed false reports with the federal government, lied repeatedly and egregiously to the voters and his colleagues. This was a fraud of epic portions.

My entire adult life has been devoted to making a difference for New Yorkers. First as a 19-year-old Village Mayor, then as a State Assemblyman and County Executive, and now as a Member of Congress. I have always said and believe that public service is to be a dignified duty. George Santos is the antithesis of this and should not be a member of Congress.

Expelling a Member of Congress should meet a high-bar. In the case of George Santos, that the bar has not only been met – but far-exceeded.”

If the vote is successful, Santos will be the sixth House member to be forcibly removed from office. Santos, who recently announced he will not seek reelection, is refusing to reign despite the allegations. He is accusing his fellow lawmakers of rushing to expel him despite the fact that he has not been convicted of any crimes.