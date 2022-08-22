NEW YORK (WIVT/WBGH) – With primary day approaching, Democratic candidate for State Senate Leslie Danks Burke announced the following new endorsers:

Julie Carpenter – former Planned Parenthood Nurse

Ilene Gaffin – former Planned Parenthood Counseling Supervisor

Robert Gearhart – Ithaca Common Council 3rd Ward Alderperson

Mary Grainger – community advocate and former Planned Parenthood board member

Henry Granison – Tompkins County Legislator

Charles Kramer – former Binghamton City Councilor, 6th District

Lynn Leopold – former Lansing Mayor

George McGonigal – Ithaca Common Council 1st Ward Alderperson

Mike Murphy – Dryden Mayor

Diana Riesman – former Cayuga Heights Village Trustee

Rob Rosen – Ithaca Town Board Member

Danks Burke will face off against Lea Webb in the State Senate democratic primary tomorrow, August 23rd. The winner will face former Binghamton Mayor Rich David to represent the newly drawn 52nd state Senate District.

“It’s my tremendous honor to stand alongside these leaders from across the district and our state. Over the course of this campaign, we have worked hard to engage with voters and leaders from every corner of the district, talking about the issues that matter most, from protecting the abortion rights I have fought to preserve for so long, to standing up against the forces that are driving people out of the middle class and into poverty. Our bold coalition stands together to cut regressive taxes and get that money back here to invest in our jobs, schools, farms, housing, healthcare and addressing climate change,” said Danks Burke. “As we head into the final days of early voting and then Primary Day, it’s clear our vision for our region’s future resonates across our region.”