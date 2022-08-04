BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Planned Parenthood Empire State Votes PAC announced its endorsement of Lea Webb for New York State Senate in District 52.

Planned Parenthood Empire State Votes PAC helps elect candidates who stand with Planned Parenthood and fight to protect people’s reproductive rights.

According to Mary Clark, Regional Director of Citizen Action of NY, the endorsement makes a powerful statement about Webb’s longtime commitment to expanding equitable access to reproductive care, especially in communities where gaining access to care is burdensome.

Georgana Hanson, Interim Chair of Planned Parenthood Empire State Votes PAC, said, “Planned Parenthood Empire State Votes PAC is excited to support Lea Webb’s candidacy for the NY State Senate. As states across the country seek to ban abortion, we need voices like Lea’s in the Senate to ensure New York guarantees access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services for all who need them.”

Webb is a longtime advocate for health care reform and she fought to ensure that health insurance in New York would cover birth control and abortion, while working as a healthcare organizer for Citizen Action.

She is a life-long Southern Tier resident and was the first ever African American elected to the Binghamton City Council.