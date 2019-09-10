Flynn due in court as lawyers mount attack on Mueller probe

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington. Flynn is due back in court for the first time in weeks as his lawyers mount an aggressive attack on the special counsel’s Russia investigation. U.S. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn is due back in court for the first time in weeks as his lawyers mount an aggressive attack on the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan scheduled a conference for Tuesday morning to discuss Flynn’s cooperation with prosecutors and whether the two sides are ready to set a sentencing date.

Flynn was supposed to be sentenced last December for lying to the FBI about his December 2016 conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. But the hearing was cut short after Flynn faced a sharp rebuke from Sullivan that raised the prospect he could be sent to prison.

Flynn asked that he be allowed to continue cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of earning credit toward a lighter punishment.