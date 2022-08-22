BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) announced its endorsement of Lea Webb, a candidate for New York State Senate in the new 52nd District.

According to CSEA, Webb is an outspoken union member and committed to protecting the rights of union workers throughout the state.

CSEA is one of New York’s largest worker unions and is the largest affiliation union of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

“As a proud union member I am honored to receive CSEA’s support” said Lea Webb. “New York is a union state and I want to keep it that way by prioritizing legislation that seeks to create fair wages, benefits and security for working families who keep our state running. I look forward to fighting alongside CSEA in Albany to ensure that its needs, and the needs of all New York’s union members, are being met.”

The Democratic Primary for State Senate is tomorrow, August 23rd. Webb is facing Leslie Danks Burke. You can learn more about her campaign here.