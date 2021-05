TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) - A Owego man is facing multiple charges after allegedly beating a sergeant with a metal pole and strangling him during the early morning hours on May 26.

Police say the attack happened after an officer from the Tioga County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of 48-year-old Michael J. Kelly Jr. attempting to break into a car on North Avenue in the Village of Owego.