Politicians plead with MLB Commissioner to not kill Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON – A pair of local politicians have taken matters into their own hands and sent a letter directly to the Commissioner of Baseball imploring him not to kill the Rumble Ponies.

Broome County Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds and Town of Union Deputy Supervisor Tom Augostini sent MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred a letter arguing against what they call an ill-advised plan.

The Ponies are one of 42 teams slated for elimination under a proposed minor league restructuring plan.

The two Republicans invited Manfred to attend the Eastern League All-Star Game which is scheduled to take place at NYSEG Stadium next July.