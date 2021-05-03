Police Week flag raising and memorial service

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dozens of members of local law enforcement turned out today to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association held its annual flag raising and memorial service as part of Police Week.

The event was hosted by the Office of Mental Health Police who patrol the Greater Binghamton Health Center in Binghamton.

The names of 38 men and women, and 2 police canines, were read aloud as officers placed roses beside the organization’s mobile memorial wall.

Mental Health Police Officer Joshua Nytch is Vice President of the Memorial Association.

He says last year’s events had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

“We felt it was paramount not to let another year go by without honoring our fallen local law enforcement. It’s so important, not only to the law enforcement officers working and the new cadets coming up through, but also the family members of these fallen officers who still join us each year. So, it was very important to us that we continue to hold it and honor those who have given their lives,” says Nytch.

The solemn ceremony held against a view of downtown Binghamton included a pipe band, taps, an honor volley and the raising and lowering to half staff the Police Memorial flag.

This Saturday, scaled down Police Week activities conclude with police and patrol car displays in the parking lot adjacent to the Barnes and Noble on the Vestal Parkway from 9 until 4.