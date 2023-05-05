VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow is the end of Police Week, a week where local law enforcement agencies participated in several public displays to honor the lives of officers from our area who were killed in the line of duty.

It will conclude with a display in the Target Parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Most agencies in the area will have vehicles and officers on hand with various equipment and demonstrations.

Come see K9’s, a bomb squad, a SWAT team, get a Child Identification card, and more. There will also be a food vendor.