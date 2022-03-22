HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95.

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, the two heroic Troopers who were killed.

“It’s disgusting to even have to issue this statement, but our members and others are reporting to us that they’re receiving phone calls from people alleging to represent law enforcement organizations that are raising money to benefit the families of our fallen brothers,” said PSTA President David Kennedy. “The public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers. The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising.”

In 2007, the PSTA formed the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation to help troopers and their families in their time of need. This non-profit, tax-deductible 501(C)3, foundation provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty, among other services. For more information, please see: https://www.troopershelpingtroopers.org.