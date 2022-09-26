BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women.

“He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father.

That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD is searching for a man caught on surveillance video, who was seen riding a moped after one recent attack.

Police believe he is connected to a pattern of perversion, allegedly targeting unsuspecting women in the borough. As they walk down the street, he allegedly gropes their private parts then makes a getaway on his motorized bike.

“He needs help and they need to find him,” added Kalliecheren.

One of the latest forcible touching incidents happened near a school in Windsor Terrace in broad daylight. Some women there said they are on edge.

“What I’m thinking is I walk here a lot and there are lots of children,” said Gloria. Gloria lives in the neighborhood and so does Tess. Neither women wanted to share their last names.

“I haven’t heard anything about this, but it does surprise me,” said Tess.

Investigators know of seven incidents dating back to Aug. 28, with the latest happening on Sept. 10. Each time, he grabbed the victim’s buttocks or other private parts over her clothing and against her will, police said.

The accused serial groper has struck in Park Slope, East Williamsburg, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Flatbush and Midwood, meaning he is not contained to one specific area.

“In this day and age with everything, we have to look over your shoulder,” said Caitlin Lyon as she walked down the street with her husband and children.

Lyon said she goes for walks at all times of the day and has never felt unsafe. Still, she’s hoping the suspected groper is caught before he strikes again.

“We try really hard to keep our children safe, our families safe and especially our women safe. I know that sounds very patriarchal, it just always seems to be targeting young women and I’m tired of it. Like raise your sons right,” added Lyon.

None of the women sustained physical injuries in any of the incidents, but no doubt the experiences have been unnerving. If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, saw or know anything at all about his whereabouts, police want to hear from you.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).