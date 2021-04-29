Police still searching for the person who shot a bald eagle earlier this month

NANTICOKE – The Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers are seeking help from the community.

On April 3rd, the ECOs received a complaint about a unknown individual shooting a bird in the town of Nanticoke.

ECO McCormick responded to the scene and determined the bird was a bald eagle.

The bald eagle was believed to be perched in a tree on the edge of the field near 1022 Nanticoke road and shot with a high caliber rifle.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 to individuals for information regarding the person or persons who shot the bald eagle.

If you have any information contact either ECO McCormick at 621.3464 or Special Agent Bessey with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (761) 691-3635 extension 205.