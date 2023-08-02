BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Four people have been arrested after the discovery of multiple illegal items at a home in the City of Binghamton.

On August 1, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, along with the Binghamton Police Department Community Response Team and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 35 Baxter Street. As a result, investigators located a stolen loaded .38 Special Colt brand revolver, .38 special ammunition, $3,540 in suspected drug proceeds. 42 OxyContin prescription pills, and items used for packaging and weighing narcotics.

The following people were arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed for their charges:

Jaime M. Marte-Viera, 47

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Obstruction Governmental Administration in the Second degree

Juan M. Genao, 27

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Sincere Pryor, 20

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

Tyrone K. Howell, 32

Criminal Impersonation

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.