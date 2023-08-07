CORTLAND, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Three people were arrested on Friday after police located over $1,000 worth of controlled substances at a home in the City of Cortland.

On August 4, The Cortland County Drug Task Force along with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, Cortland Police Department, and Homer Police Department served a narcotics search warrant to a residence on Church Street. Nina Hopkins, 37, Mickayla O’Donnell, 27, and Shane Willis, 44, were present in the home at the time of the search. After an investigation, the three were found to be in possession of 14 grams of Cathinone, a drug also known as molly, 38 packages of fentanyl, drug packaging paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Hopkins, O’Donnell, and Willis were all charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

All three defendants are awaiting arraignment.