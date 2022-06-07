ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott Police are looking for the public’s help, including surveillance video, with regard to a stabbing that injured 2 men Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the driveway of 107 Cleveland Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. for a reported stabbing.



Investigators say 2 men received stab wounds.



A 22 year-old from Endicott was found on Monroe Street with injuries to his back and stomach areas.



He was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment.



A 29 year-old from Endicott had wounds to his rib area but refused treatment.



Police did not release the identities of either man.



Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Endicott Police at 785-3341.